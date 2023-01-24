Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say

A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County.

The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.

The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer.

A man interested in purchasing the car arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.

The man drove around the block and returned to the area of 3 Maple Street. The two were discussing the price of the vehicle when the man pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and held the barrel on the victim’s head and told them to get out of the car, police added.

The victim exited the vehicle and the man fled east on Maple Street in the car.

Police said on Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, the vehicle was recovered, and Nathan Akinola, age 19, of Stratford, was in possession of the vehicle.

After an investigation, it was determined that Akinola was the suspect in the carjacking on Dec. 3, and an arrest warrant was secured, and Akinola was taken into custody by the Milford Police Department on Monday, Jan. 23, at Adult Probation in Bridgeport.

Akinola was charged with robbery and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $200,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.