Man Charged In Ansonia Crash That Injured 81-Year-Ago

A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with a crash in Ansonia last year that left an 81-year-old with serious injuries.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Ansonia.

Arsene Ndabian, age 64, of Bridgeport was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10, by warrant for his involvement in the crash on Division Street where an 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and seriously injured, said Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police.

Ndabian was the driver of a cargo van that struck and dragged the pedestrian for several hundred feet, Lynch said.

Following the crash, Ndabian stayed on the scene and cooperated with police, Lynch said.'

He was charged with:

Assault

Reckless driving

Unsafe movement

Ndabian was released after posting a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

