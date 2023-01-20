Man AKA 'Trouble' Killed Accomplice To Stop Him From Snitching On 2 Murders In Hamden

An illegal firearms dealer who murdered two people in Hamden and then killed his accomplice to stop him from confessing to police has been found guilty by a federal jury.

Edward Michael Parks, also known as "Lee" and "Trouble," was found guilty on Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the three men on Nov. 16, 2015, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

On the day of the murders, Parks, a 36-year-old Raleigh, North Carolina resident, was conducting an illegal sale of firearms in an apartment in New Haven on Shelton Avenue with victims Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence in the room as well. When another person left this apartment with firearms they had not paid for, Parks then held Connor and Lawrence at gunpoint, stole money and valuables from them, and used Connor's car to drive to Hamden where Connor said he could retrieve more money to give to Parks.

Another vehicle containing Devante Williams and another person followed the three men to 676 Mix Ave. in Hamden. After arriving at this location, Parks shot and killed Connor and Lawrence and then drove away from the area with Williams and the other person back to New Haven.

When Parks eventually realized that Williams was anxious about the murders, he then shot and killed him in the area of Sherman Court in New Haven.

Since the killings, Parks was convicted for an unrelated drug and firearm offense in North Carolina and has been jailed since.

Parks's trial for the three murders began on Monday, Jan. 9. He was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping resulting in death, and one count of witness tampering by killing.

When he is sentenced, Parks faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

US Attorney Vanessa Avery said the case was an example of why it is important to stop illegal firearm sales.

"The Justice Department has prioritized the disruption of illegal gun trafficking across the United States, and this prosecution serves as yet another reminder of the scourge of illegal guns and violence in our communities. The victims of this heinous crime, and their loved ones, are in my thoughts," Avery said.

