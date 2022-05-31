Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Employees At Milford YMCA

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening to shoot employees at a YMCA in the region.

The arrest took place in New Haven County in Milford on Friday, May 27.

Christopher Cofer, age 23, of Milford, was arrested at police responded to The Woodruff Family YMCA at 631 Orange Ave., for a report that an employee had been threatened, said Officer Marilisa Anania, of the Milford Police.

Officers spoke to an employee of the YMCA who said that Cofer had made several inappropriate statements to them since September 2021 and that recently the statements had become more violent, Anania said.

"In the past week, Cofer made five separate comments about shooting them and the YMCA," Anania said.

On Friday, Cofer pretended to shoot them using the stanchion from the flagpole, she added.

After receiving from the victims, officers immediately applied for an arrest warrant, which was signed by a judge, Anania said.

Cofer was taken into custody at approximately 11:35 pm. A search of his residence did not locate any firearms, she added.

He was charged with threatening and held on a $100,000 bond.

