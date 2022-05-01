Man Accused Of Threatening Milford Officers Arrested, Police Say

Police announced the arrest of a Connecticut man who is accused of burning car tires in his yard and then threatening to kill police officers.

John Katrick, age 52, was taken into police custody on Friday, April 29, following an incident that happened in New Haven County, authorities said.

Police responded to a residence on Home Acres Avenue in Milford at about 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, after receiving a report that Katrick was playing loud music in his driveway and disturbing the peace of the neighborhood, authorities said.

When officers arrived, Katrick turned the music off, but wouldn't speak with police, Milford Police reported.

Police then responded to the residence again at 8 a.m. after receiving a report that Katrick was burning car tires in the backyard, police said.

Authorities said that when they approached the home, Katrick threatened to kill the officers if they went onto his property.

Katrick went into the home, and the officers stayed at the scene to address the fire and threats, police said.

Police saw Katrick place what was believed to be a rifle against a window on the first floor of the home, according to the report.

Katrick retrieved the item, and then closed the shades of the windows, authorities said.

Residents of several nearby homes were evacuated and some were instructed to shelter in place, police said.

Crisis negotiators tried to speak with Katrick for the next few hours, but he refused and remained in the residence, authorities reported.

At about 8 p.m., officers thought they heard a gunshot in the home, and deployed a drone to try to see inside the residence, Milford Police said.

Police said the attempt was unsuccessful, and authorities then sent a robot into the residence through a back door.

Police said authorities then saw Katrick in the home and were able to talk him out of the residence and arrest him at about 11 p.m.

Police said Katrick was hospitalized and authorities searched the residence, where a facsimile firearm was located.

In an update on Friday, April 29, police said Katrick was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued and held on a $30,000 bond.

Authorities said he was charged with:

Attempted assault on a police officer

Interfering with a police officer

Reckless burning

Threatening

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.