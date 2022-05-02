Man Accused Of Calling In Bomb Threat To Yale New Haven Hospital

A man who police say threatened to bomb the Yale New Haven Hospital has been arrested.

Alexander Bradley, age 42, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was taken into custody Thursday, April 28, on federal charges of conveying false information about explosives, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

It came nearly a year after he allegedly called the hospital and told an employee he had placed a pressure cooker containing a bomb outside of the building, prosecutors said.

Bradley initially called the Yale University Health Clinic and told a nurse that he had been denied care at the hospital and said he planned on bombing it, prosecutors said.

The hospital received the anonymous bomb threat roughly 30 minutes later.

“It is further alleged that the bomb threat disrupted hospital operations and required a significant response from the New Haven Police Department, Yale Police Department and Yale New Haven Protective Service,” US Attorney Leonard Boyle said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Bradley made another call less than three weeks later to a CVS pharmacy in Cranston, Rhode Island, saying he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” a hospital.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force eventually traced the phone calls to Bradley.

Following his appearance in federal court in Hartford, he was released on $250,000 bond into the custody of a third-party custodian.

The judge ordered him to attend drug and mental health treatment and said his location will be monitored at all times.

If convicted, Bradley faces up to 15 years in prison.

