lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding

Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding.

Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, officers responded to the area of 885 Watertown Ave., and found two vehicles, with both drivers injured.

One of the drivers received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The other, identified as Alicea- Tirado, died from his injuries at an area hospital, Bessette said.

A parked unoccupied vehicle was also struck and sustained damage during this accident, he added.

In a Tweet, Major General Fran Evon, of the Connecticut Guard said Spc. Alicea-Tirado worked as a mechanic in civilian life and had a twin sister he was close to. He was due to be married on Friday, Oct. 21.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.