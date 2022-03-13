'It Still Feels Unreal': Waterbury Woman Claims $30,000 Lottery Prize

A Connecticut woman has shared her reaction after claiming a $30,000 lottery prize.

Tracey Dickerson, of Waterbury, claimed the "30X Cash 9th Edition" prize on Monday, Feb. 14, according to an announcement from Connecticut Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save And Go in Meriden, CT Lottery said.

"When the clerk scanned my ticket his eyes lit up—he was so happy for me," Dickerson said. "He handed me back my ticket with the ticket voucher and that's when I saw I won $30,000! It still feels unreal!"

Dickerson told CT Lottery that she and her husband would like to use the prize money to buy a house and to take their granddaughter to Disney World.

