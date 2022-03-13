Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Here's When CT 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan For Relief On Prices Could Start
News

'It Still Feels Unreal': Waterbury Woman Claims $30,000 Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Tracey Dickerson
Tracey Dickerson Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

A Connecticut woman has shared her reaction after claiming a $30,000 lottery prize.

Tracey Dickerson, of Waterbury, claimed the "30X Cash 9th Edition" prize on Monday, Feb. 14, according to an announcement from Connecticut Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Save And Go in Meriden, CT Lottery said.

"When the clerk scanned my ticket his eyes lit up—he was so happy for me," Dickerson said. "He handed me back my ticket with the ticket voucher and that's when I saw I won $30,000! It still feels unreal!" 

Dickerson told CT Lottery that she and her husband would like to use the prize money to buy a house and to take their granddaughter to Disney World.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.