Hamden Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to years in prison for distributing fentanyl in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Darryl Small, age 34, of Hamden, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, 40 grams or more of fentanyl on Monday, March 7, Avery said.

Authorities started investigating Small after receiving information that he was distributing heroin and fentanyl in the New Haven area, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Investigators conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl from Small in December 2020 and January 2021, according to the announcement.

He was arrested on Feb. 24, and a search of his home revealed $24,134 in cash and jewelry worth about $165,000, Avery said.

The US Attorney's Office said Small was ordered by a judge to forfeit the cash and jewelry and his 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300.

The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case, the report said.

