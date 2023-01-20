Fatal Shooting: Victim Found At Waterbury Residence, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead at a multi-family residence in Waterbury.

The incident took place around 7:20 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 137 Robbins St.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, the man was found after officers responded to the home for a gunshot complaint.

The victim died shortly after officers arrived on the scene, Bessette said.

An active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD detectives at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

