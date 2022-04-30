Ex-Worker Who Lived In New Haven Admits Role In Embezzlement Scheme

A former employee in the payroll department of a Connecticut healthcare system has admitted to her role in an embezzlement scheme.

Former New Haven resident Lorita Fair, age 51, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 27, to a charge of theft in connection with health care, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Fair, a current resident of North Carolina, began working as a temporary employee performing payroll functions at Yale New Haven Health Systems In January of 2020, and she was hired full time as a payroll processing associate in May of that year, Boyle said.

According to the US Attorney's Office, shortly after Fair was hired full time, she began embezzling money from the healthcare system by creating fraudulent entries into the payroll system, causing her and two other people to receive payments they weren't entitled to.

The other two people would kick back a portion of the funds to Fair, Boyle reported.

Between June and December 2020, she caused a total of $116,260.41 in fraudulent payroll payments to be made to herself and the other two people, the US Attorney's Office said.

Fair is released on bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27, Boyle said.

She agreed to make full restitution to Yale New Haven Health Systems, according to the report.

