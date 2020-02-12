COVID-19: State OKs Closing Town's High And Middle Schools Through Jan. 19

Students in one Connecticut town may be returning to in-person learning sooner than they had planned.

The Connecticut Board of Education recently approved a transition to distance learning and the closing of the high and middle schools in Wallingford.

The state okayed Wallingford’s education plan through Jan. 19.

But on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Superintendent Salvatore Menzo said that the district may be able to return students to the classroom earlier if COVID-19 cases drop. Menzo said schools have been closed due to a lack of staff and to prevent the spread of the disease.

“All school closures have been the result of a high number of students and staff needing to quarantine,” Menzo said in a letter to the school community, “not because the virus was spread in the building.”

In addition to the middle and high schools, Wallingford’s Rock Hill Elementary School has temporarily transitioned to full distance learning through Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Menzo said he plans to update the school community on a return to in-person education next week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is expected to issue new quarantine guidelines - possibly reducing the number of recommended isolation days from 14 to 10.

