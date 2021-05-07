COVID-19: First Full Week Of No CT Nursing Home Deaths In Months; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

Connecticut nursing homes reported zero COVID-19-related deaths for the first time since September as the state reaches another milestone.

Gov. Ned Lamont touted Connecticut's vaccination program on Thursday, May 6, announcing that the state expects to have 70 percent of all eligible adults with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine weeks before the national goal.

During the beginning of his administration, President Joe Biden proclaimed that he wanted 70 percent of all adults with a first dose by the Fourth of July.

Connecticut continues leading the way in its vaccination efforts, with 1,939,401 first doses administered, and 1,467,381 completing the vaccination series. Of those, just 116,999 received the one-dose COVID-19 shot from Johnson & Johnson.

In total, 3,289,783 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Connecticut, and Lamont said the state is prepared for the FDA to potentially authorize vaccinations for anyone between the ages of 12 and 15.

On Wednesday, May 5, there were 36,968 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 711 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 1.92 percent daily positivity rate.

Lamont also noted that this week, there are 55 towns averaging more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents daily, compared to 97 a week ago.

Nine more patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals were discharged, leaving 324 still undergoing treatment for the virus, while seven new fatalities brought the total statewide to 8,131 since the pandemic began last year.

A total of more than 8.8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 342,282 confirmed cases statewide.

Lamont noted that all colleges have completed their first dose clinics, large event and large employer clinics are available, and more than 100 vaccine clinics are now offering walk-up appointments statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on May 6:

Fairfield: 98,651 (10,458 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 90,248 (10,558);

Hartford: 82,284 (9,228);

New London: 22,096 (8,332);

Litchfield: 14,408 (7,990);

Middlesex: 12,600 (7,757);

Windham: 10,690 (9,154);

Tolland: 9,424 (6,253).

