Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves New Haven, CT

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Check Out List Of High- And Low-Risk Sports For Student-Athletes

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
As school districts everywhere make decisions about how to safely offer student athletics, one city has broken down which sports post the greatest and least risk of spreading COVID-19.
As school districts everywhere make decisions about how to safely offer student athletics, one city has broken down which sports post the greatest and least risk of spreading COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

As school districts everywhere make decisions about how to safely offer student athletics, one city has broken down which sports post the greatest and least risk of spreading COVID-19.

The New Haven School District produced a list of low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk sports

The district has decided that high-risk sports will not be held this fall, while moderate-risk activities can go on with some modifications.

Here is how the sports broke down:

LOW-RISK - activities that can be done with social distancing or solo without shared equipment.

- Cross country

- Fencing

- Sideline Cheering

- Track

- Swimming

- Ice Skating

MODERATE-RISK - activities with close intermittent or sustained contact and protective equipment that may reduce the likelihood of virus spread.

- Soccer (outdoor)

- Volleyball (outdoor)

- Gymnastics

- Kickball

- Softball

- Baseball

- Track and field sports

- Tennis

- Field hockey.

HIGH-RISK - activities where there is close sustained contact and no protective barriers between players.

- Soccer (inside)

- Volleyball (inside)

- Football

- Rugby

- Basketball

- Cheer

- Wrestling

- Boxing

- Lacrosse

- Ice hockey

- Martial arts.

The New Haven School District said it classified sports by risk using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Haven Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.