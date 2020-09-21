COVID-19: Check Out List Of High- And Low-Risk Sports For Student-Athletes

As school districts everywhere make decisions about how to safely offer student athletics, one city has broken down which sports post the greatest and least risk of spreading COVID-19.

The New Haven School District produced a list of low-risk, moderate-risk, and high-risk sports

The district has decided that high-risk sports will not be held this fall, while moderate-risk activities can go on with some modifications.

Here is how the sports broke down:

LOW-RISK - activities that can be done with social distancing or solo without shared equipment.

- Cross country

- Fencing

- Sideline Cheering

- Track

- Swimming

- Ice Skating

MODERATE-RISK - activities with close intermittent or sustained contact and protective equipment that may reduce the likelihood of virus spread.

- Soccer (outdoor)

- Volleyball (outdoor)

- Gymnastics

- Kickball

- Softball

- Baseball

- Track and field sports

- Tennis

- Field hockey.

HIGH-RISK - activities where there is close sustained contact and no protective barriers between players.

- Soccer (inside)

- Volleyball (inside)

- Football

- Rugby

- Basketball

- Cheer

- Wrestling

- Boxing

- Lacrosse

- Ice hockey

- Martial arts.

The New Haven School District said it classified sports by risk using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.