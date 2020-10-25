Connecticut Highway On '25 Most Dangerous Roads In US' List

A Connecticut highway has made the list of the top 25 most dangerous roads in America, according to a new ranking by Popular Mechanics.

Connecticut has the country’s 23rd most dangerous roadway: I-95. The road is particularly treacherous in the 8-mile section around Norwalk, according to the ranking.

There are about 735 crashes there annually, the magazine reported. Similarly sized street sections in other cities such as New Haven, Milford, and Greenwich, have about 600 car accidents per year.

Factors that make the roadway dangerous are traffic congestion, curves, and hills.

Most of the roadways in the top 25 most dangerous list are located in Texas, California, Colorado, Arizona, and both Carolinas.

The most treacherous road of all is I-45 in Houston, Texas, Popular Mechanics said. The magazine based its ranking on the annual number of car crashes and fatalities per roadway.

