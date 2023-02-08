Coach Charged With Voyeurism: Attempts To Film Student In Bathroom, Meriden Police Say

A coach at a Meriden high school has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly attempting to film a student who was changing in a bathroom.

The incident took place in New Haven County in January at Platt High School in Meriden.

Daniel Barillaro Jr., age 23, of Meriden, who was an assistant boys and girls swimming coach at the school, turned himself in to the police on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Meriden Police said.

Police began an investigation after receiving a complaint from the Meriden Public School System. A student reported that they spotted a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.

During the investigation, Barillaro’s cellular phone was seized and later analyzed. During the analysis of Barillaro’s phone, there were no additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified, police said.

"The Meriden Police Department would like to acknowledge the bravery of this student to come forward and report this incident," the department said."

Immediately after the allegation, Barillaro Jr. was placed on leave by the Meriden Public Schools and did not have access to children.

Barillaro was charged with voyeurism and released on a $5,000 bond.

If anybody has further information about the case please contact Det. Kevin Ieraci at 203-630-6294 or kieraci@meridenct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.