City Becomes Second In Connecticut To Rollback Economy To Phase 2

With more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start, New Haven is bringing back some economic restrictions in an effort to stop the spread.

New Haven has also decided to delay students returning to school. Students were slated to return on Nov. 9.

New Haven is the second Connecticut municipality to decide to rollback its economic restrictions to Phase 2. Windham reverted on Oct. 17, according to state records.

Any “red” community can go back to Phase 2 due to an executive order from the governor. A red community refers to cities and towns with the highest COVID-19 infection rates. These communities are red on the state's weekly-updated color-coded map.

Meanwhile, New Haven is going back to Phase 2 of the economic reopening, which means a reduction in how many people can attend events, restaurants, and businesses. Connecticut moved to Phase 3 on Oct. 8.

Mayor Justin Elicker pointed to increased social gatherings as the reason for the COVID-19 spike in New Haven as well as across the state.

“By not following the COVID-19 guidelines from medical experts, you are risking exposure to others who could then lose their lives to the virus,” Elicker said, according to Eye Witness News 3. “If the number of cases goes back down, w will be able to open up again.”

For a list of differences between phases 2 and 3 of Connecituc’t economic reopenings, visit the state’s data portal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.