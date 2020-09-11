Change Trans Student-Athlete Policy Or Lose Funding, Fed Tells Connecticut Schools

The federal government is threatening to withhold millions of dollars from Connecticut schools if they don’t change their policies on transgender athletes.

New Haven’s magnet school program allows transgender students to play on any sports team they choose.

The federal government wants New Haven to ban this choice. The Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Grant Program has vowed to withhold $6 million from the city’s magnet schools, according to WNPR.

New Haven magnet schools include Davis Street, King/Robinson, and High School in the Community.

The funds could be withheld due to a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights that said allowing transgender students to choose whether they play on boys or girls’ teams discriminates against non-transgender students.

The participation of transgender students in school athletics became a national issue in 2019 when a lawsuit was filed on behalf of three female Connecituct students who felt they were unable to compete on a fair playing field against transgender students who had not taken hormone treatments.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the New Haven Board of Education said it would keep its transgender policy and fight for the promised funding, according to WNPR.

