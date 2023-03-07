Bethany Woman Charged With Domestic Terrorism, Threw Molotov Cocktails At Officers: Police

A woman from Connecticut has been charged with domestic terrorism after allegedly being part of a group that threw Molotov cocktails, rocks, and other objects at officers and construction equipment, police say.

The incident happened in Georgia on Sunday, March 5, when a group of agitators claiming to be peacefully protesting the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center instead conducted a coordinated attack on both construction equipment and law enforcement officers, according to the City of Atlanta Police Department.

According to police, the group of more than 30 people changed into black clothing, entered the construction site, and threw rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at officers, ultimately destroying numerous pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.

Video footage of the incident was released by Atlanta Police showing the agitators throwing fireworks at officers.

Numerous law enforcement agencies were then sent to the area in response and detained 35 people, including 24-year-old New Haven County resident Emma Bogush of Bethany.

Bogush, along with the other people who were arrested, was charged with domestic terrorism by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The group of agitators' actions could have resulted in bodily harm, Atlanta Police said, adding that they used "restraint" and "non-lethal enforcement" to arrest the perpetrators.

More protests are planned at the site in the coming days, leading the department to come up with a "multi-layered" strategy to deter any similar violent actions, the department said.

"The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful," the department added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.