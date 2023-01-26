Contact Us
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say

The area of the armed carjacking. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway.

The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue.

The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding a gun. The man racked the slide and told him to get out, said Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police.

The robber then jumped into the victim’s 2011 4-door, white Honda Civic and took off, police said. 

The armed man is described as being a light-skinned Black man in his early teens to 20s clad in a gray sweatsuit and mask.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316. 

