Ansonia Father Charged With Severely Beating 6-Week-Old, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
An Ansonia father was arrested for allegedly beating his 6-week-old baby.
A Connecticut father has been arrested for allegedly severely beating his 6-week-old causing extensive injuries.

The incident took place around in New Haven County around 4 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 23, in Ansonia.

According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the department was notified on Friday by the Department of Children and Families of a possible child abuse case.

DCF reported the juvenile victim was currently at Yale New Haven Hospital being treated for injuries. Hospital personnel informed police the child had multiple injuries including, a brain bleed, fractured ribs, lacerated liver, and other injuries which were consistent with child abuse, Lynch said.

The child’s father, Lamar Haney, age 36, of Ansonia, admitted to causing the injuries, Lynch said.

Haney was charged with first-degree assault and held on a $100,000 bond.

