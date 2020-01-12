After 60 Years, It's Time For Independent Grocery Store To Move On

A popular local market that has been a staple in the community for 60 years is pulling up its roots.

In January 2021, the grocer on Grand Avenue in New Haven, Ferraro's Market, plans to move out of the city.

The establishment is slated for a 7,000-foot storefront at the North Haven Shopping Center on Universal Drive next to Target and in the place of a former Payless Shoes location, according to reporting by the New Haven Register. When Ferraro's first opened, it was called Mohawk Market and was located on New Haven's State Street.

The store has a satellite location in Madison, and recently added to 13 pickup locations for its "Meat King" delivery service, which allows customers to pick up freshly butchered meats after ordering remotely. Ferraro's was voted the state's best butcher shop in the state CT Time Magazine this year.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda told media outlets that he had been "courting" the grocer to move to his district for a long period of time, and that the relocation was scheduled for some time in January.

The chain claims that they have the most employees per square foot of retail space in the state.

