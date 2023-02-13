37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven

A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.

The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA.

An investigation determined that the man -- identified as Hispanic -- was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. by Amtrak Train No. 140, which is the 12:25 p.m. departure from Washington, D.C., scheduled to arrive at Springfield, Massachusetts, at 8:03 p.m., Donovan said.

Metro-North customers were advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes as a result of the incident, trains were back to being on or close to schedule by 9:27 p.m.

MTA Police are investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

