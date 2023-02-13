Contact Us
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven

The area where the man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train.
The area where the man was hit and killed by an Amtrak train. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Raymond Wambsgans via Wikipedia

A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.

The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. 

An investigation determined that the man -- identified as Hispanic -- was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. by Amtrak Train No. 140, which is the 12:25 p.m. departure from Washington, D.C., scheduled to arrive at Springfield, Massachusetts, at 8:03 p.m., Donovan said.

Metro-North customers were advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes as a result of the incident, trains were back to being on or close to schedule by 9:27 p.m.

MTA Police are investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

