Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M
News

22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The crash happened near the Route 7 and Harrison Avenue split in Kearny
The crash happened near the Route 7 and Harrison Avenue split in Kearny Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year.

New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Police responded to the crash near the Route 7 and Harrison Avenue split at about 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, after receiving reports that a vehicle struck a parked tractor-trailer, Suarez reported. 

The four occupants of the 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer were taken to University Hospital in Newark, including a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both residents of Passic, who had suffered critical injuries, the report said.

Leal, who was a resident of Garfield at the time, and a second 20-year-old Passaic man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

Investigators found that Leal was under the influence at the time of the crash, and a revolver was found in the trunk of the Mitsubishi, according to the announcement.

Suarez said Leal was charged with:

  • Two counts of second-degree aggravated assault
  • Two counts of third-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence (resulting in serious bodily injury) 
  • Fourth-degree assault by auto while driving under the influence (resulting in bodily injury) 
  • Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.