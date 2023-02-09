2 Women Crash Stolen Car Into Waterbury Cruiser, Police Say

Two Waterbury women have been charged with larceny and drug charges after allegedly slamming a stolen Hyundai Elantra into a police cruiser.

The incident took place in Waterbury on Monday, Feb. 6 when members of the police department's auto theft task force received information regarding the location of a stolen car and located it unoccupied in the area of Johnson and Fairview streets, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

Officers later spotted two women, identified as Alaysa Slaughter, age 18, and Alaze Alizphat, age 22, begin to enter the car, Bessette said.

Officers attempted to take both individuals into police custody as they entered the stolen vehicle and Slaughter accelerated the Elantra forward causing it to collide head-on into a police cruiser, he added.

Bessette said the Elantra became disabled and both women then fled from the vehicle by foot for a short distance until they were both taken into custody by officers.

During a search of the two women and the car, officers located:

25 glassine bags containing a mix of heroin and fentanyl

14.9 grams of crack cocaine

A loaded Polymer 80 9MM (Ghost Gun) with a 10-round magazine.

Bessette said both women were known to the department as suspects in additional incidents involving stolen motor vehicles. Alizphat is a convicted felon which prohibits her from possessing any weapons and/or ammunition.

Alizphat was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Illegal sale or transfer of a firearm

Criminal possession of a pistol

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of a half-ounce of cocaine in free base form.

Alizphat was held on a $750,000 bond, pending court arraignment.

Slaughter was charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of assault on a police officer

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Theft of a motor vehicle

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of over a half-ounce of cocaine in free base form

Slaughter was additionally served with an outstanding warrant for a separate incident for robbery, larceny, and threatening.

She is being held on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment.

