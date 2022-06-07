Contact Us
News

15-Year-Old Killed At Hamden Trail Targeted By Fellow Teen, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me
The area the murder took place.
The area the murder took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old on a popular hiking trail in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Jenigh Ward was arrested June 6, for the murder of  Elijah Gomez in Hamden near the Farmington Canal Trail and Treadwell Street on Monday, May 9.

Police said they believe the shooting of Gomez, a freshman at Hamden High School, was a targeted attack, but don't have a motive, yet. 

Ward, a resident of Hamden, was charged with:

  • Murder
  • Conspiracy To commit murder
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit

The investigation into this murder is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division. He can be reached at (203) 230-4055.

