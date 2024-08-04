Mostly Cloudy 77°

New Update: New Haven County Hit Hard By Power Outages After Severe Storms Move Through

A line of severe storms that swept through Connecticut has caused downed trees and branches, leading to thousands of power outages.

 Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions/Mark Lieb
As of around 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, a total of 9,253 are without power statewide.

Fairfield County is the most heavily affected area statewide, with 8,267 minus power.

The majority of the outages are in the eastern part of the county. In Shelton, about 22 percent of United Illuminating's customers are in the dark -- a total of 4,079.

Another 2,958 are without power in Trumbull.

About 1,200 customers are without power in New Haven County.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

