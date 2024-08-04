New Update: New Haven County Hit Hard By Power Outages After Severe Storms Move Through

As of around 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, a total of 9,253 are without power statewide.

Fairfield County is the most heavily affected area statewide, with 8,267 minus power.

The majority of the outages are in the eastern part of the county. In Shelton, about 22 percent of United Illuminating's customers are in the dark -- a total of 4,079.

Another 2,958 are without power in Trumbull.

About 1,200 customers are without power in New Haven County.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

