New Haven Man To Spend Years In Prison For Killing Recent High School Graduate

Kiyon Matheney, age 26, of New Haven, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec.12, to 33 years in prison for the fatal shooting of John Tubac-Saquil of New Haven in July 2022.

Matheney was found guilty by a jury of manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a permit, said John Doyle Jr., State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of New Haven.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Matheney shot Tubac-Saquil shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, when he approached the victim’s truck, where he was talking to his girlfriend. Tubac-Saquil died four days later.

Tubac-Saquil, a recent high school graduate, planned to start college in the fall of 2022. Several teachers, as well as Tubac-Saquil’s family, addressed the court at sentencing.

State’s Attorney Doyle extended his condolences to the Tubac-Saquil family and his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department for their investigative efforts.

