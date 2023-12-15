Fair 54°

New Haven Man To Spend Years In Prison For Killing Recent High School Graduate

A Connecticut man will spend years behind bars for shooting a 17-year-old boy to death while he talked to his girlfriend.

<p>A New Haven man has been sentenced to years in prison for killing a teen who recently graduated from high school and was headed to college.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Canva/DNY59
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Kiyon Matheney, age 26, of New Haven, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec.12, to 33 years in prison for the fatal shooting of John Tubac-Saquil of New Haven in July 2022.

Matheney was found guilty by a jury of manslaughter with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a permit, said John Doyle Jr., State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of New Haven.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Matheney shot Tubac-Saquil shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, when he approached the victim’s truck, where he was talking to his girlfriend. Tubac-Saquil died four days later. 

Tubac-Saquil, a recent high school graduate, planned to start college in the fall of 2022. Several teachers, as well as Tubac-Saquil’s family, addressed the court at sentencing.

State’s Attorney Doyle extended his condolences to the Tubac-Saquil family and his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department for their investigative efforts.

