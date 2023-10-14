New Haven Woman Assaulted While Jogging By Man Who Escaped Capture, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Yale and Edgewood Avenues.

According to Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police, the victim was jogging when the unknown man approached her with a firearm and attempted to force her into a nearby wooded area and struck her in the face.

The victim was able to flee the area and return home. The suspect ran into Edgewood Park, Carr said.

The victim was treated by American Medical Response personnel for minor injuries.

Patrol K-9 officers conducted a search, but Carr said the man was not located.

Special Victims Unit detectives responded to speak with witnesses and obtain surveillance footage. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are attempting to determine the motive of the assault.

"The New Haven Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community," Carr said. "We are asking the community to be vigilant of their surroundings."

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946- 6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.