The incident occurred in New Haven around midnight on Saturday, June 22, in the Fair Haven area of town.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, officers responded to an address in the Fair Haven section of the city on the report of a fight in progress.

When they arrived, officers located a man, later identified as Wesley Gill, attacking a woman, Bruckhart said. A crowd of people, including young children, were surrounding the two with some attempting to pull Gill away.

As officers also attempted to stop him, Gill abruptly punched a female officer, Officer Maribel Buccitti, in the face. She was hospitalized for 24 hours due to serious facial injuries, including a concussion, Bruckhart said.

Gill was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Assault on a police officer

Two counts of assault

Three counts of risk of injury to a minor,

Breach of peace

The police department set a bond of $500,000 on Gill. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson stated, “This incident shows the dangers our officers face on every call, with this domestic dispute resulting in serious injuries for the officer. The other officers on the scene acted swiftly and professionally, with Gill being apprehended and taken into custody."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.