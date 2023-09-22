New Haven Overdose Death, Stabbing May Be Connected To Large Fight, Police Say

The incidents took place in New Haven around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 when the New Haven Fire Department responded to a call of an unconscious woman in the 300 block of Howard Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire department personnel determined that the woman was suffering from an overdose. While aid was being rendered to the woman, a man who suffered from multiple stab wounds approached firefighters, said Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police.

Both were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further medical treatment. Shortly after, medical staff informed officers the woman had died, Carr said.

The man suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition. Carr said the man could not provide any information on who had stabbed him.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification conducted a canvass of the area and located a crime scene at the intersection of First Street and Howard Avenue.

"It was reported that a large fight occurred in the area prior to the overdose and stabbing being reported," Carr said. "An active investigation is underway, detectives are considering the circumstances to determine if the two incidents are related."

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

