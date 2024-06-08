New Haven County resident Leon Guerrero, age 31, of New Haven, was found guilty of murder by a jury on Wednesday, June 5, said John P. Doyle Jr., State’s Attorney for the District of New Haven.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Guerrero shot the victim, Tayna Rodriguez, age 26, of New Haven, on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The incident stemmed from an altercation between two men who were fighting on a New Haven street and did not involve Rodriguez, a single mother of a young son, court records show.

According to witness statements and court evidence, Rodriguez got out of a vehicle and approached the two men on Saltonstall Avenue, who were fighting when she was shot.

The New Haven Police Department investigated the case.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, August 26, in New Haven Superior Court.

