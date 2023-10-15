New Haven Man Nabbed For Taking Part In Milford Street Takeover, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Saturday, July 8 around 7 p.m. on Boston Post Road near the I-95 entrance ramp.

According to Milford Police, more than 300 dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles drove through Milford causing many traffic delays and violations.

During the incident, a dirt bike rider drove up on the left side of a police cruiser in the left lane where it branches off westbound on Cherry Street, Milford Police said.

The dirt bike passed in front of the cruiser, then continued to drive recklessly changing lanes, driving in the breakdown lane, and passing other vehicles without signaling. The dirt bike drove up onto the grass median separating the 1-95 north entrance and exit ramps.

It went off the exit ramp turned right on the sidewalk near the Athenian Diner and continued to travel westbound on the sidewalk, police said.

After an investigation, the operator of the dirt bike was identified as Kendall Rose, 31, of New Haven.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, Rose turned himself in on an active arrest warrant issued by Milford Superior Court.

He was arrested and charged with:

Reckless driving

Improper signal

Failure to drive right

Driving on the sidewalk

Operating without a license

Rose posted a $5,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 9.

