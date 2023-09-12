New Haven Man Charged With Leaving Crash Site, Taking Part In Street Takeover

New Haven County resident Jonathan Delgado, age 40, of New Haven, was charged on Monday, Sept. 11 for the incident that took place on Saturday, July 8 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, on July 8, some 300 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles drove through Milford causing many traffic delays and violations.

A motorcycle traveling west on the Boston Post Road went through a red light and crashed into a car coming off the exit ramp at I-95. The motorcycle got trapped under the vehicle. Other participants of the street takeover surrounded the car and were able to free the motorcycle from the vehicle’s front bumper, police said.

The operator was able to flee the scene prior to the police's arrival, they added.

After an investigation, the operator of the motorcycle was identified as Delgado, they added.

Delgado was charged with:

Evading responsibility

Failure to obey a control signal

Operating a motorcycle without an endorsement

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

