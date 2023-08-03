New Haven Eatery Named 2023 Pizzeria Of Year By New Report

Modern Apizza, located in New Haven at 874 State St., has been named the 2023 Pizzeria of the Year by Pizza Today, a magazine known for its focus on the industry.

Originally founded in 1934 as Tony's Apizza, the business was taken over by William Pustari in 1988 and fitted with expansions such as a larger dining area, another oil-fired brick oven, a prep kitchen, and a dough room in the basement.

The eatery serves pies made with both mozzarella and American cheese as well as calzones and appetizers such as bruschetta, salads, and garlic bread.

Specialty apizzas include the clams casino, made with bacon and red peppers; eggplant; Italian bomb, prepared with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, pepper, and garlic; and the veggie bomb, made with spinach, broccoli, olives, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and garlic.

If you're interested in stopping by the acclaimed pizzeria, you may want to heed the opinions of Yelp reviewers who have also raved about the place, with some even claiming it causes miracles.

"One bite into a signature white clam pizza at Modern and I threw away my crutches and walked upright for the first time in a decade," wrote Michael N. of Princeton, New Jersey, also adding, "It's that good."

Sasha B. of Guilford also had good things to say, writing, "This pizza spot never disappoints! We've got Italian bomb, mushroom pizza and margarita. They all were very good!"

Modern Apizza is not open on Mondays but opens every other day of the week.

Read the full report from Pizza Today here.

