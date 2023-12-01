New Haven Eatery Announces Closure After More Than 10 Years: 'Wildest Ride Of My Entire Life'

Oak Haven Table & Bar, located in New Haven at 932 State St., announced on Tuesday, Nov. 28 that it would be open for its last day of business on Saturday, Dec. 2 after 10 and a half years in business.

In their closing announcement, the owner did not give a specific reason for their decision to shutter the business but said there were "many, many reasons."

"This was my lifelong dream to open up a place that was on the cutting edge of culinary and mixology and it has been the wildest ride of my entire life," the owner said in a video posted on social media, adding that there were "countless memories" made in the building.

"I can't believe this is happening," he added, continuing, "I invite everyone to come down and say goodbye, to have a final drink, to have a final meal."

For those who take up the owner's offer, the business will celebrate the anniversary of the repeal of prohibition during its last night.

"We are extremely proud to say that we were a part of this community for over a decade," the owners wrote on social media, finishing their post with, "Thank you, we love you all, and we hope you enjoyed This time together as much as we did!"

The news garnered reactions from several commenters, including food tour agency group Taste of New Haven.

"You have helped build State Street as a culinary destination, and been a great part of our neighborhood tours," the group said in their comment, adding, "But most importantly, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience with you and your team, in your space. It’s been perfect in that way."

