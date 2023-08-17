New Haven Door Dash Driver Shot During Attempted Carjacking, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the area of Ferry Street and Pierpont Street.

According to Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police, officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, who had been transported from West Haven, told West Haven officers that he had been shot while in his vehicle in New Haven.

According to the victim's account, he had been delivering for Door Dash in East Haven when he was approached by unknown individuals who attempted to steal his vehicle, Dell said.

Dell said during a confrontation, the victim sustained a gunshot wound. Despite his injuries, he managed to drive back home to West Haven and then contacted the police.

Upon arrival at Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven detectives interviewed the victim to gather more details about the incident. It was during this questioning that the victim mentioned being shot in East Haven.

The East Haven Police Department was contacted and took over the investigation but while being interviewed by detectives the victims said again he was shot in New Haven, specifically in Fair Haven, causing the New Haven detectives to take on the case once again.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

