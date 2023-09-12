New Haven Boy Shot On City Street Walks To Hospital, Police Said

The incident took place in New Haven around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 in the area of Printers Lane.

According to Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police, the juvenile was on Printers Lane when he was shot in the abdomen.

The boy, whose age was not provided, then walked to Yale New Haven Hospital on York Street with non-life-threatening injuries, she added.

"Unfortunately, the victim couldn’t provide details about the suspect responsible for the incident," Carr said.

After a canvass of the area officers located a crime scene. Multiple fired cartridge casings were found in the area of Printers Lane and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. ShotSpotter was activated for gunshots in that area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

