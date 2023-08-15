Home Invasion: Naugatuck Man Breaks Down Door To Gain Entry, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 3 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14 in Naugatuck.

According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were called to a local home after Marquis Cordero, age 33, broke down the door following a domestic dispute earlier in the evening.

An investigation determined this was an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute.

"There is no risk to the public at this time," the department said.

Numerous individuals were inside the residence at the time of this incident, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Marquis left the scene prior to police arrival and was later discovered at his Naugatuck home where he was taken into custody without issue.

He was charged with the following;

Home invasion

Two counts of risk of injury to a minor

Criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Marquis was held on a $25,000 surety bond.

