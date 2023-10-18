Naugatuck Man Arrested After Seen Kissing 10-Year-Old Boy, Police Say

New Haven County resident William Gordon, of Naugatuck, was charged on Saturday, Oct. 14 after police responded to a home for a complaint made by a parent.

According to Naugatuck Police, the parent has seen a video in which Gordon is shown kissing the boy. Gordon admitted kissing the boy and said it was part of a social media trend.

Gordon, whose cell phone was taken as evidence, was taken into custody.

He was charged with:

Cruelty to persons

Risk of injury to a juvenile

Impairing morals.

Gordon was held on a $500,000 surety bond.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified and is involved in services with the juvenile victim. The victim is not under the direct care of this individual, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.