65-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 1 Crash In Milford

A Connecticut resident was killed after he allegedly hit another vehicle, police said.

Milford Police are searching for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a driver on Boston Post Road.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The crash occurred in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the area of 1061 Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford.

According to the Milford Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle traveling east on Boston Post Road was struck by an Asceno R2/50 moped. 

The moped operator, identified as Brian McGrory, age 65, of Milford, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with information on this accident, please get in touch with the Milford Police Department at 203-878-4764.

