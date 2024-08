New Haven County resident Halie Anderson, age 17, of Milford, was last seen by her family on Monday, July 29, according to the Milford Police.

Anderson is described as a 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-6551.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

