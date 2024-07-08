Fair 89°

Milford Woman Charged With DUI After Hitting Car At Restaurant, Fleeing

A 33-year-old Connecticut woman has been charged with alleged DUI and other crimes, including fighting with police, after she struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

A Milford woman was nabbed for alleged DUI after hitting another vehicle at a restaurant and leaving. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
Kathy Reakes
New Haven County resident Uniese Rivera, age 33, of Milford, was charged on Sunday, July 7 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Bridgeport Avenue and stopped the car.

The driver, identified as Rivera, was found to be intoxicated, the department said. Around the same time, dispatch received a call that the same vehicle had struck another vehicle in the Pit Stop Café parking lot before fleeing East on Bridgeport Avenue. 

Rivera was arrested and charged with:

  • DUI
  • Failure to obey a traffic signal
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Evading responsibility.

Police said when Rivera was transported to Police Headquarters, she failed to cooperate with officers during the booking process. 

She was released on a $500 bond. 

