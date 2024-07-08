Milford Woman Charged With DUI After Hitting Car At Restaurant, Fleeing

New Haven County resident Uniese Rivera, age 33, of Milford, was charged on Sunday, July 7 in Milford.

According to Milford Police, an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Bridgeport Avenue and stopped the car.

The driver, identified as Rivera, was found to be intoxicated, the department said. Around the same time, dispatch received a call that the same vehicle had struck another vehicle in the Pit Stop Café parking lot before fleeing East on Bridgeport Avenue.

Rivera was arrested and charged with:

DUI

Failure to obey a traffic signal

Interfering with an officer

Evading responsibility.

Police said when Rivera was transported to Police Headquarters, she failed to cooperate with officers during the booking process.

She was released on a $500 bond.

