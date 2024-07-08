Milford Woman Charged With DUI After Hitting Car At Restaurant, Fleeing

New Haven County resident Uniese Rivera, age 33, of Milford, was charged on Sunday, July 7 in Milford.
According to Milford Police, an officer spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Bridgeport Avenue and stopped the car.
The driver, identified as Rivera, was found to be intoxicated, the department said. Around the same time, dispatch received a call that the same vehicle had struck another vehicle in the Pit Stop Café parking lot before fleeing East on Bridgeport Avenue.
Rivera was arrested and charged with:
- DUI
- Failure to obey a traffic signal
- Interfering with an officer
- Evading responsibility.
Police said when Rivera was transported to Police Headquarters, she failed to cooperate with officers during the booking process.
She was released on a $500 bond.
