Milford Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of Minor Under 10

New Haven County resident Raymond Kaminski, age 77, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, following an investigation.

According to Milford Police, in April, the department received a complaint regarding a possible sexual assault from a parent whose juvenile child told her that Kaminski touched her inappropriately and made her uncomfortable.

An investigation found that Kaminski is also accused of asking to kiss the juvenile in the private area and kissing the juvenile on the buttocks.

During the investigation, the juvenile also disclosed an incident in 2019 where Kaminski was accused of exposing himself to the child, police said.

Kaminksi was charged with sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday, June 19.

