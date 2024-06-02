The incident occurred in New Haven County on Sunday, May 26, on Foran Road in Milford.

According to Milford Police, Douglas Branez, age 32, of Milford, contacted the police department to report that a person had entered his residence, stole a gun, and fled through an opening created by a gunshot that Branez said he made.

Police then received a second call reporting a disturbance outside involving an unknown person.

Officers arrived and located Branez, who told them that a person was armed with a gun and running toward Foran High School, police said.

Officers began searching the area. Dispatch then relayed that Branez was still on the phone talking about being armed with a gun. Officers then saw a man walking toward them, later identified as Branez, police said. As he got closer, officers saw a firearm tucked in the front waistband of his pants.

Officers removed the gun from Branez and searched him, finding a second magazine. Police said Brazen appeared erratic, unstable, and had delusional speech.

An investigation revealed that Branez's story was fake. A sweep of his home was conducted, and a firearm was found on the floor of the residence, as well as a bullet hole through the rear slider of the residence.

He was charged with unlawful discharge of firearms and reckless endangerment.

