Man Charged After Threatening Bystanders At Basketball TournamentIn Milford: Police

New Haven County resident Hoony Kwak, age 34, of Milford, was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer on Friday, Aug. 11 in Milford.

Milford Police officers responded to the basketball court behind 57 New Haven Ave., for a report that Kwak was causing a disturbance, the department said.

Milford Police said the basketball courts were closed to the public because of a basketball tournament. Kwak walked onto the court and began shooting around.

When told he had to leave, he became belligerent and threatened several people, including several juveniles, police said.

Kwak also attempted to fight the complainant. After briefly failing to comply with officers, he was taken into custody and charged.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 8.

