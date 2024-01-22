Fair 33°

Milford Man Charged With DUI For Hitting House, Knocking It Off Foundation

A Connecticut man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly hit a house with his car, knocking it off its foundation last year.

Michael Murray

Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Kathy Reakes
New Haven County resident Michael Murray, age 62, of Milford, turned himself in to police on Saturday, Jan. 20 for the Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 incident.

According to Milford Police, the collision occurred around 11 p.m. when Murray lost control and slammed into a house on Pond Point Avenue.

Murray was taken to the hospital where he received treatment. 

Police said the accident caused extensive damage to the home, moving it off the foundation. The occupants of the house were evacuated, and have not been able to move back in.

During the investigation, it was determined that Murray was intoxicated at the time of the accident and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

Murray was charged with DUI and failure to drive right.

He was released after posting a $500 bond.

