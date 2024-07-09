Milford Man Charged With Beating, Abusing Woman More Than 13 Times

New Haven County resident Sean Kelly, age 26, of Milford, was charged on Monday, July 8, following an investigation.

According to Milford Police, on Sunday, June 30, the department received a report regarding a possible violation of a protective order.

Throughout the officer’s investigation, it was learned that there had been several unreported domestic violence incidents over the past year.

Police said a total of 13 separate incidents were reported and documented that contained photographic and/or video evidence of the altercations.

The victim had documented injuries from many of these encounters, police said.

Police said it was learned that Kelly is accused of choking, biting, grabbing, pushing, and hitting the victim, resulting in injury.

He is also accused of threatening the victim as well as throwing items at her and damaging items during some of these altercations.

A warrant was issued, and Kelly was taken into custody at police headquarters.

He was charged with the following:

Strangulation(2 counts)

Threatening

Assault (10 counts)

Breach of peace (11 counts)

Disorderly conduct

A $25,000 court-set bond was placed on Kelly. He was later released after posting bond and is set to appear in Milford Court on Tuesday, July 9.

