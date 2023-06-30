Popular Meriden Pizzeria Closes After 20 Years: New Eatery To Move In Immediately

Chef’s Hat Pizza, located in Meriden at 482 Cook Ave., permanently closed on Thursday, June 29 after 20 "unforgettable" years in business, the restaurant's owners announced on social media.

The pizzeria, which started in 2003 after founder Tacio Suarez moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico in search of a better life, was taken over by Suarez's family once after his death in 2021.

After two years of keeping his dream in business, his wife and child cited a need to enjoy more time with the rest of their family as the reason for the pizzeria's closing.

"It is a bittersweet moment for us, but we know we made him proud!" his family wrote on social media in their closing announcement.

Although the closing marks the end of a long chapter for the business, a new chapter will soon begin, as Wooster Street Pizza will move into the building and begin serving customers on Saturday, July 1.

Wooster Street owner Katerine Orellana, who also has a location in Cromwell, noted that the new eatery would have big shoes to fill.

"In no way shape or form will we ever try to live up to Chef's Hat Pizza’s legacy," Orellana wrote on social media, adding, "However, we do hope you give us a chance to prove that Chef's Hat's owners made the right choice in entrusting us to keep the business going."

It seems like the owners do trust Wooster Street to carry on the mantle, as they replied to Orellana's social media post with words of encouragement.

"Let's welcome them to our Meriden community!!!" the Chef's Hat owners wrote, continuing, "You will enjoy their food as much as you did ours!"

If you need more evidence that the new eatery will be just as good, several users left raving reviews of the Cromwell location on Yelp.

"Best pizza around. The crust has the perfect crunch and dough is light and airy," wrote Arianna B. of Hamden.

"Fantastic pizza at a decent price! My new go-to pizza for delivery. Would highly recommend trying!!" added Jared S. of Cranston, Rhode Island.

