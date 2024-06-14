Meriden Man Carrying A Crossbow, Beer On Street Nabbed

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Wednesday, June 12, around 5 p.m. on Main Street in Meriden.

According to Sgt. Michael Boothroyd of the Meriden Police, the callers said the man was wearing a backpack and a bulletproof vest, had a rifle slung over his shoulder, and was carrying a beer.

The man told people in the parking lot that they should “kill themselves” and that he “was waiting for the police,” said Boothroyd.

When officers and detectives arrived, the man was walking down the middle of Hanover Avenue. Traffic was stopped in all directions to keep the public safe.

The man, identified as Tyler Dowd, age 32, of Meriden, was given several clear commands to stop walking and keep his hands visible, which he ignored, Boothroyd said.

Dowd ignored the officer’s commands and kept walking on Hanover Avenue towards a more residential section, Boothroyd added.

"Due to this fact, it was decided to approach Dowd and attempt to take him into custody," Boothroyd said. "Officers and detectives were able to take Dowd to the ground and successfully take him into custody."

The rifle on his back was determined to be a crossbow with a collapsible stock, Boothrody added. The crossbow's limbs were removed, and from a distance, eliminating those limbs made the crossbow closely resemble a rifle.

Inside his backpack was located an Orange Orion Flare gun with a modified 12 gauge cartridge, Boothroyd said. The cartridge had been hollowed out and appeared to be re-packed with glass and other debris.

Boothrody said the Wallingford Police Department arrested Dowd with a similar flare gun in May, and he had several warrants for his arrest.

In addition, Dowd is the subject of an active protection order which prohibits him from possessing any firearms.

Dowd was given medical attention on scene and then brought to the Meriden Police Department and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Violation of a Protective Order 53a-223

Interfering with an officer

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

